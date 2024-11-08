Left Menu

Kejriwal Rallies AAP Sarpanches and Supporters Ahead of Crucial Elections

Arvind Kejriwal addresses newly elected sarpanches in Punjab, emphasizing transparency and divine selection for leadership roles. As upcoming Delhi assembly elections loom, he rallies AAP supporters against potential challenges, highlighting the party's focus on grassroots issues and voter engagement amidst intensified political competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 22:24 IST
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal addressed newly elected sarpanches in Punjab on Friday, emphasizing their divine responsibility to serve and lead their villages transparently. He stressed the importance of transparency, warning against corruption stemming from solitary decision-making. Kejriwal heralded the election of 13,147 sarpanches across 23 districts as a divine orchestration for community betterment.

In a separate address to AAP supporters, Kejriwal reflected on the party's resilience amid challenges over the past two years. He acknowledged attempts to undermine the party but praised the strengthened unity among AAP members. As Delhi assembly elections loom, Kejriwal urged solidarity and persistence against potential adversaries, emphasizing an unprecedented focus on education, infrastructure, and basic needs.

With the Delhi assembly elections approaching, Kejriwal and senior AAP leaders are intensifying grassroots engagement and mobilizing voter support. The AAP is poised to campaign vigorously amid heightened competition, reinforcing their commitment to addressing essential public concerns and countering opposition efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

