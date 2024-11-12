Sharad Pawar Critiques Modi's Rally Impact Amid Maharashtra Elections

Sharad Pawar, the NCP supremo, has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to boost the BJP's performance in the recent Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections. Pawar pointed out that despite Modi's extensive campaigning, the BJP lost 10-12 seats in the state, marking a decline in their overall tally from 23 to nine.

Pawar made these comments during a press briefing, where he also dismissed charges by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray about fostering caste-based politics. He labeled Thackeray's comments as insignificant, claiming that Thackeray only gains attention for a short period around election time.

Moreover, Pawar criticized senior BJP leader Raosaheb Danve for kicking a supporter, saying that the BJP’s treatment of its members is publicly evident. The remarks come as the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP, competes fiercely with the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra's assembly elections set for November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)