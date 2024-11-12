Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Critiques Modi's Rally Impact Amid Maharashtra Elections

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting that BJP lost multiple seats in Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections where Modi campaigned. Pawar dismissed allegations of caste-politics by MNS chief Raj Thackeray and criticized senior BJP leader Raosaheb Danve for mistreating party workers, amid Maharashtra's tight election race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalgaon | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:16 IST
Sharad Pawar Critiques Modi's Rally Impact Amid Maharashtra Elections
NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sharad Pawar, the NCP supremo, has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to boost the BJP's performance in the recent Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections. Pawar pointed out that despite Modi's extensive campaigning, the BJP lost 10-12 seats in the state, marking a decline in their overall tally from 23 to nine.

Pawar made these comments during a press briefing, where he also dismissed charges by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray about fostering caste-based politics. He labeled Thackeray's comments as insignificant, claiming that Thackeray only gains attention for a short period around election time.

Moreover, Pawar criticized senior BJP leader Raosaheb Danve for kicking a supporter, saying that the BJP’s treatment of its members is publicly evident. The remarks come as the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP, competes fiercely with the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra's assembly elections set for November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024