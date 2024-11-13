Australia's Balancing Act: Trade, Defense, and Diplomacy

In a strategic bid to assert Australia's priorities, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized the nation's trade surplus with the U.S. during a conversation with President-elect Donald Trump. As the U.S. considers tariffs, Albanese highlighted the mutual benefits of equitable trade policies.

Australia's exemption from previous U.S. tariffs on aluminum and steel underlines its close defense alliance with the U.S., enhanced by the AUKUS partnership. This strategic relationship involves significant defense investments, including hosting U.S. marines and advanced aircraft infrastructure.

While strengthening ties with the U.S., Australia navigates its pivotal trade relationship with China, highlighted by Albanese's upcoming appearances at the APEC and G20 summits. The delicate balance illustrates Australia's role as a middle power amidst global tensions.

