Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate During West Bengal Bypolls

The West Bengal bypolls witnessed unrest with the death of TMC worker Ashok Shaw in a bomb attack. Political parties, including BJP and TMC, exchanged allegations of intimidation and violence. Despite incidents, voter turnout was substantial, and security was heightened with CAPF deployment. Vote counting is scheduled for November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-11-2024 15:12 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:12 IST
Political Tensions Escalate During West Bengal Bypolls
  • Country:
  • India

Sporadic outbreaks of violence disrupted the recent West Bengal bypolls following the death of TMC worker Ashok Shaw in a bomb attack near Bhatpara. The incident has led to a political blame game with BJP leaders claiming TMC's use of intimidation tactics to influence voters.

The Chief Electoral Officer's office requested a report detailing the attack while confirming a peaceful continuation of voting across Sitai, Madarihat, Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, and Taldangra. Opposition parties have filed several complaints, accusing TMC workers of voter intimidation and malpractice.

Allegations have heightened tensions, particularly in Madarihat where BJP candidate Rahul Lohar faced protests. The ISF also reported TMC workers preventing polling agents from entering booths in Haroa. As tensions rise, CAPF personnel were deployed for security, and votes are set to be counted on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024