Political Tensions Escalate During West Bengal Bypolls

Sporadic outbreaks of violence disrupted the recent West Bengal bypolls following the death of TMC worker Ashok Shaw in a bomb attack near Bhatpara. The incident has led to a political blame game with BJP leaders claiming TMC's use of intimidation tactics to influence voters.

The Chief Electoral Officer's office requested a report detailing the attack while confirming a peaceful continuation of voting across Sitai, Madarihat, Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, and Taldangra. Opposition parties have filed several complaints, accusing TMC workers of voter intimidation and malpractice.

Allegations have heightened tensions, particularly in Madarihat where BJP candidate Rahul Lohar faced protests. The ISF also reported TMC workers preventing polling agents from entering booths in Haroa. As tensions rise, CAPF personnel were deployed for security, and votes are set to be counted on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)