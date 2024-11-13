Left Menu

Amit Shah Proclaims BJP-Led Government as Beacon for Maharashtra's Progress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the Maha Vikas Aghadi, claiming it would turn Maharashtra into an ATM for Congress if it wins the assembly elections. Shah promised greater development under a BJP-led government and accused Congress of deception and not fulfilling promises to voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalgaon | Updated: 13-11-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:32 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched a sharp critique of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), claiming that if it clinches the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, the state would become an 'ATM' for the Congress party.

Addressing a rally in Jalgaon's Chalisgaon district, Shah accused the MVA of planning to siphon off Maharashtra's resources and funneling them to Delhi. In contrast, he argued that a BJP-led Mahayuti government would bring burgeoning development to the state under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

Shah also criticized Congress for making hollow promises and misleading the public, while claiming Maharashtra's top position in foreign direct investment under the current leadership. In a spirited address, he pledged substantial economic benefits for the state's citizens and asserted that Modi's commitments are unbreakable compared to Congress's unfulfilled pledges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

