Wayanad Bypoll Drama: Priyanka's Debut Amidst Tensions and Turnout Swings

The Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, which witnessed the electoral debut of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, recorded a voter turnout of approximately 65% during Wednesday's bypoll. This marked a decline from April's 74% turnout when Rahul Gandhi contested the constituency.

The by-election results were closely watched, yet the Congress-led UDF dismissed anxieties over reduced turnout. Opposition parties argued the turnout drop was due to lack of enthusiasm among voters in certain areas. Elsewhere, the Chelakkara assembly constituency recorded a 72.77% turnout.

Tight security characterized the election process, unaffected by minor EVM breakdowns. Notably, emotional scenes occurred as landslide survivors cast their votes, facilitated by special transport arrangements, highlighting the significance of participation in the democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)