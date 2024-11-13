Left Menu

Wayanad Bypoll Drama: Priyanka's Debut Amidst Tensions and Turnout Swings

The Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, marked by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's debut, saw a decline in voter turnout to 65% compared to previous years. Despite concerns, Congress downplayed the impact. Tight security and logistical challenges were notable, with emotional scenes among landslide survivors at polling stations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 13-11-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 22:49 IST
Wayanad Bypoll Drama: Priyanka's Debut Amidst Tensions and Turnout Swings
  • Country:
  • India

The Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, which witnessed the electoral debut of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, recorded a voter turnout of approximately 65% during Wednesday's bypoll. This marked a decline from April's 74% turnout when Rahul Gandhi contested the constituency.

The by-election results were closely watched, yet the Congress-led UDF dismissed anxieties over reduced turnout. Opposition parties argued the turnout drop was due to lack of enthusiasm among voters in certain areas. Elsewhere, the Chelakkara assembly constituency recorded a 72.77% turnout.

Tight security characterized the election process, unaffected by minor EVM breakdowns. Notably, emotional scenes occurred as landslide survivors cast their votes, facilitated by special transport arrangements, highlighting the significance of participation in the democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024