Gaza's Education Crisis Looms Amidst UNRWA's Uncertain Future

If UNRWA collapses due to new Israeli legislation, an entire generation of Palestinians in Gaza faces being deprived of education. This comes as UNRWA, crucial for humanitarian aid, faces potential shutdown by Israel. The U.S. and U.N. urge Israel to reconsider the move.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 23:54 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 23:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The potential collapse of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in Gaza, due to recent Israeli legislation, poses a major threat to education for an entire generation of Palestinians. UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini warned the U.N. General Assembly of the devastating consequences of this move during his briefing on Wednesday.

Lazzarini emphasized that UNRWA's presence is critical in Gaza, where it provides education to over 660,000 children. Without the agency, the humanitarian response would be severely compromised, leading to social unrest and extremism. He urged U.N. member states to intervene and halt the enactment of Israel's new law aiming to dismantle UNRWA's operations.

The international community, including U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, echoed these concerns, recognizing UNRWA's essential role in Gaza. With the legislation set to take effect in January, shortly after President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, the situation remains tense as the U.N. advises Israel of its responsibilities as an occupying power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

