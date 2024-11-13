Gaza's Education Crisis Looms Amidst UNRWA's Uncertain Future

The potential collapse of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in Gaza, due to recent Israeli legislation, poses a major threat to education for an entire generation of Palestinians. UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini warned the U.N. General Assembly of the devastating consequences of this move during his briefing on Wednesday.

Lazzarini emphasized that UNRWA's presence is critical in Gaza, where it provides education to over 660,000 children. Without the agency, the humanitarian response would be severely compromised, leading to social unrest and extremism. He urged U.N. member states to intervene and halt the enactment of Israel's new law aiming to dismantle UNRWA's operations.

The international community, including U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, echoed these concerns, recognizing UNRWA's essential role in Gaza. With the legislation set to take effect in January, shortly after President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, the situation remains tense as the U.N. advises Israel of its responsibilities as an occupying power.

(With inputs from agencies.)