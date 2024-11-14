Legal Turmoil: Marine Le Pen Faces Prison and Political Ban

In a high-stakes legal battle, the Paris prosecutor has called for a five-year prison term and an equal-length ban from public office for Marine Le Pen, the leader of France's far-right. Accused alongside 24 others, including members of her Rassemblement National (RN) party, Le Pen stands trial for allegedly embezzling European Union funds.

The case, which dates back almost a decade, could deal a significant blow to Le Pen's political ambitions, particularly her bid for the 2027 presidency. The prosecutor also seeks a hefty fine of 300,000 euros and a sentence of ineligibility, contingent on the court's acceptance of a provisional execution order.

This potential judgment could prevent her from running for office, even with an appeal. In response, Le Pen criticized the prosecution's approach as 'outrageous.' The trial is projected to continue through November 27, with the stakes remaining high for all involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)