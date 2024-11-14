Left Menu

Legal Turmoil: Marine Le Pen Faces Prison and Political Ban

Paris prosecutor seeks five-year prison and public office ban for Marine Le Pen, far-right leader, in an EU funds embezzlement trial. The trial, which involves 24 others and her RN party, could affect her 2027 presidential prospects. The court's judgment is pivotal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 02:28 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 02:28 IST
Legal Turmoil: Marine Le Pen Faces Prison and Political Ban
Marine Le Pen

In a high-stakes legal battle, the Paris prosecutor has called for a five-year prison term and an equal-length ban from public office for Marine Le Pen, the leader of France's far-right. Accused alongside 24 others, including members of her Rassemblement National (RN) party, Le Pen stands trial for allegedly embezzling European Union funds.

The case, which dates back almost a decade, could deal a significant blow to Le Pen's political ambitions, particularly her bid for the 2027 presidency. The prosecutor also seeks a hefty fine of 300,000 euros and a sentence of ineligibility, contingent on the court's acceptance of a provisional execution order.

This potential judgment could prevent her from running for office, even with an appeal. In response, Le Pen criticized the prosecution's approach as 'outrageous.' The trial is projected to continue through November 27, with the stakes remaining high for all involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024