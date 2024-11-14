Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Kerala: Allegations and Autobiography Controversy

Political tension rises as Congress criticizes LDF candidate P Sarin, highlighted in a supposed autobiography by CPI(M) veteran E P Jayarajan. Jayarajan refutes the book's authenticity and accuses conspiracies against him. The controversy exacerbates discontent within the Left party amidst the Palakkad bypoll.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 14-11-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 11:31 IST
  • India

A political storm is brewing in Kerala, where Congress has targeted the LDF's Palakkad bypoll candidate, P Sarin. Allegations have surfaced from veteran CPI(M) leader E P Jayarajan's purported autobiography, casting Sarin in a negative light.

Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, claims Jayarajan's participation in Sarin's campaign won't erase the contentious insights from the supposed book, which has sparked widespread debate in the state. According to Satheesan, Jayarajan's presence at the campaign was a tactical move by CPI(M) to mitigate fallout from the book's claims.

Jayarajan has dismissed the autobiography as a forgery, taking legal action against the publishers. He accuses unidentified forces of orchestrating a conspiracy, complicating the political landscape ahead of the upcoming bypoll.

(With inputs from agencies.)

