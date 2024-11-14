Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: BJP vs. AAP on Environmental Action
The BJP has criticized Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, demanding his resignation over hazardous air pollution levels in the city. While Rai blames BJP-ruled states for inaction, the BJP accuses Rai of incompetence. The controversy centers on stubble burning and its share in air pollution.
The air quality in Delhi reached hazardous levels, prompting the BJP to demand the resignation of the city's Environment Minister, Gopal Rai. The BJP accuses Rai of failing to address pollution issues effectively, claiming the city's air is now worse than its surrounding areas.
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva blamed Rai and the AAP government, highlighting that pollution levels, even in typically clean areas like Rajpath, have exceeded safe limits. He argued that better coordination with AAP-ruled Punjab could have controlled the north India's pollution crisis, especially from stubble burning smoke.
In his defense, Rai pointed fingers at BJP-led neighboring states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, emphasizing the need for a collaborative effort with central government aid. He cited improvements in Punjab but highlighted worsening conditions in Uttar Pradesh, underscoring the persistent challenge of air pollution control.
