Gentiloni Warns Against U.S. Trade Protectionism Impact on Europe

European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni has issued a stark warning against the potentially damaging effects of heightened U.S. trade protectionism on both American and European economies.

Speaking at a press conference, Gentiloni highlighted President-elect Donald Trump's proposal of a 10% tariff on imported goods, stressing the deep integration between the EU and U.S. economies.

Gentiloni underscored the need to sustain open trade channels, noting that countries like Germany and Italy would be most affected by increased tariffs, which could drive inflation in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)