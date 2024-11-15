Controversy in Valencia: Leadership Under Scrutiny Amid Catastrophic Floods

Valencia region's leader, Carlos Mazon, came under fire on Friday as he defended his response to devastating floods that claimed over 200 lives. In addressing regional lawmakers, Mazon rejected calls for his resignation but accepted responsibility, seeking public forgiveness for the tragedy that struck last month.

Local residents have criticized authorities for inadequate preparedness and delayed warnings regarding the Oct. 29th floods. Mazon reiterated that the responsible body failed to issue sufficient alerts, and he pledged a public inquiry into the handling of the disaster by both regional and national governments.

Outside the regional assembly, protesters demanded Mazon's resignation, accusing him of negligence. The floods resulted in 190 Spanish fatalities and 26 from other countries. Ongoing searches continue for 16 missing individuals as criticism mounts over emergency response efforts.

