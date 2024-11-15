Left Menu

Controversy in Valencia: Leadership Under Scrutiny Amid Catastrophic Floods

Carlos Mazon, leader of Spain's Valencia region, faces criticism over his response to catastrophic floods that killed 200 people. Despite calls to resign, Mazon defends his actions, acknowledging failures and promising a public inquiry. Criticism extends to local and national authorities over preparedness and warning measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 18:44 IST
Valencia region's leader, Carlos Mazon, came under fire on Friday as he defended his response to devastating floods that claimed over 200 lives. In addressing regional lawmakers, Mazon rejected calls for his resignation but accepted responsibility, seeking public forgiveness for the tragedy that struck last month.

Local residents have criticized authorities for inadequate preparedness and delayed warnings regarding the Oct. 29th floods. Mazon reiterated that the responsible body failed to issue sufficient alerts, and he pledged a public inquiry into the handling of the disaster by both regional and national governments.

Outside the regional assembly, protesters demanded Mazon's resignation, accusing him of negligence. The floods resulted in 190 Spanish fatalities and 26 from other countries. Ongoing searches continue for 16 missing individuals as criticism mounts over emergency response efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

