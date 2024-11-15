Left Menu

Rains and Rhetoric: A Political Omen in Maharashtra Rallies

Unseasonal rains marked political rallies in Maharashtra, addressed by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Sharad Pawar. Fadnavis linked rain to electoral victory, recalling Pawar's 2019 rally in similar conditions. The rains were seen as a sign of political success, as candidates anticipate favorable poll outcomes.

Updated: 15-11-2024 19:04 IST
In an intriguing turn of events, political rallies by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Sharad Pawar were marked by unseasonal rains on Friday in Sangli and Kolhapur, respectively.

Addressing supporters in Sangli, Fadnavis quipped about assured victory when it rains, a nod to Pawar's noted 2019 rally in Satara where he spoke under similar conditions. That rally had become a sensation on social media, showcasing Pawar's resilience and dedication.

As Fadnavis was about to speak for BJP's Shirala assembly candidate Satyajeet Deshmukh, the heavens opened, reaffirming his belief in rain as a good omen. Simultaneously, over in Kolhapur, Pawar rallied amidst the deluge to assert his belief that rain heralds positive poll outcomes.

