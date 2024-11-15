Rains and Rhetoric: A Political Omen in Maharashtra Rallies

In an intriguing turn of events, political rallies by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Sharad Pawar were marked by unseasonal rains on Friday in Sangli and Kolhapur, respectively.

Addressing supporters in Sangli, Fadnavis quipped about assured victory when it rains, a nod to Pawar's noted 2019 rally in Satara where he spoke under similar conditions. That rally had become a sensation on social media, showcasing Pawar's resilience and dedication.

As Fadnavis was about to speak for BJP's Shirala assembly candidate Satyajeet Deshmukh, the heavens opened, reaffirming his belief in rain as a good omen. Simultaneously, over in Kolhapur, Pawar rallied amidst the deluge to assert his belief that rain heralds positive poll outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)