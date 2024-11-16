Fadnavis Accuses Opposition of 'Vote Jihad' Amid Maharashtra Election Tensions

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate for the Nagpur South-West seat, Devendra Fadnavis, has stirred controversy by accusing the opposition of engaging in what he described as 'vote jihad'. Fadnavis urged voters to counter this with a 'dharmyuddh' during the ongoing election campaign.

He alleged that certain opposition parties were attempting to polarize the elections to earn votes, stressing that the BJP was not against any religion and that their scheme was designed for all. However, he noted some parties were using divisive tactics.

As the November 20 election day approaches, the political climate in Maharashtra is intensifying. The opposition MVA coalition, including Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP, is set to challenge the ruling Mahayuti alliance of Shiv Sena, BJP, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP. A highly anticipated contest will take place in Baramati, with Ajit Pawar pitted against his nephew. The vote count is scheduled for November 23.

