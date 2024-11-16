Priyanka Gandhi Accuses Modi of Spreading Lies on Rahul's Reservation Stance

In a political rally at Shirdi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. She accused them of spreading false claims about her brother, Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he opposes reservation policies.

Priyanka Gandhi asserted that the BJP leaders are intimidated by Rahul Gandhi because of his demand for a nationwide caste census. She highlighted the alleged disrespect shown to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, criticizing the halted construction of the king's memorial in Mumbai.

She challenged Prime Minister Modi to publicly announce the removal of the 50 percent cap on reservation, while accusing the ruling party of dishonoring historic figures including Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

