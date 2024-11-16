Priyanka Gandhi Accuses Modi of Spreading Lies on Rahul's Reservation Stance
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah of spreading false information about Rahul Gandhi's stance on reservation. She claimed the leaders are fearful because Rahul advocates for a caste census. Priyanka also criticized disrespect towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and challenged Modi on caste census policy.
- Country:
- India
In a political rally at Shirdi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. She accused them of spreading false claims about her brother, Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he opposes reservation policies.
Priyanka Gandhi asserted that the BJP leaders are intimidated by Rahul Gandhi because of his demand for a nationwide caste census. She highlighted the alleged disrespect shown to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, criticizing the halted construction of the king's memorial in Mumbai.
She challenged Prime Minister Modi to publicly announce the removal of the 50 percent cap on reservation, while accusing the ruling party of dishonoring historic figures including Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP to ensure 27 pc reservation for OBCs in Jharkhand without impacting others: Amit Shah at Ghatshila rally.
Congress will scrap reservation for tribals, hand it over to their vote bank: PM Modi in Jharkhand's Chaibasa.
Modi's Strong Rebuke: Congress Under Fire for Tribal Reservation Policies
Supreme Court Upholds Green Space Preservation in Navi Mumbai Land Dispute
INDIA bloc promises to increase reservation to 28 pc for STs, 12 pc for SCs, 27 pc for OBCs in Jharkhand.