Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Accuses Modi of Spreading Lies on Rahul's Reservation Stance

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah of spreading false information about Rahul Gandhi's stance on reservation. She claimed the leaders are fearful because Rahul advocates for a caste census. Priyanka also criticized disrespect towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and challenged Modi on caste census policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shirdi | Updated: 16-11-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 15:50 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Accuses Modi of Spreading Lies on Rahul's Reservation Stance
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

In a political rally at Shirdi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. She accused them of spreading false claims about her brother, Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he opposes reservation policies.

Priyanka Gandhi asserted that the BJP leaders are intimidated by Rahul Gandhi because of his demand for a nationwide caste census. She highlighted the alleged disrespect shown to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, criticizing the halted construction of the king's memorial in Mumbai.

She challenged Prime Minister Modi to publicly announce the removal of the 50 percent cap on reservation, while accusing the ruling party of dishonoring historic figures including Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024