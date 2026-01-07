OUP India's Apology for Unverified Statements on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Oxford University Press (OUP) India apologized for unverified statements about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in a book published in 2003. This announcement came over 20 years after Udayanraje Bhosale, Shivaji's 13th descendant, filed a formal complaint in Maharashtra.

The apology was issued through a public notice in an English newspaper, acknowledging inaccuracies found in 'Shivaji: Hindu King in Islamic India' by American author James Laine. OUP expressed regret for the distress caused to both Bhosale and the public.

The controversy escalated in January 2004 when activists targeted the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute, which had been accused of aiding Laine. The aftermath saw legal action that resulted in a Bombay High Court application for an apology by OUP's former Director.