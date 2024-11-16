Rahul Gandhi's Flavorful Campaign Trail: From Tarri Poha to Sugarcane Juice
During a campaign in Vidarbha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a break to enjoy Nagpur's 'tarri poha' and engaged with locals. Visiting unannounced, Gandhi discussed issues like farmers' rights, the Constitution, and unemployment with youth. He also toured other regions, interacting with citizens and sampling local cuisine.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a moment to indulge in the local cuisine while campaigning in Vidarbha, savoring Nagpur's celebrated 'tarri poha' during a break.
Gandhi made an unexpected stop at Shyamji Ramji Pohewale on Wardha Road, where he tried his hand at preparing the popular dish of flattened rice.
The Lok Sabha Opposition Leader engaged with a group of young people at the venue, discussing pressing issues such as farmers' rights, the Constitution, and unemployment. His Vidarbha tour included public meetings in Chimur, Chandrapur, and Dhamangaon railway in Amravati for the upcoming November 20 Maharashtra elections.
