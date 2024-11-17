Rift in New Democracy: Samaras Expelled Over Policy Criticism

In a significant political shake-up, the Greek government announced the expulsion of former Prime Minister Antonis Samaras from the New Democracy party's parliamentary group. The move follows a controversial newspaper interview where Samaras criticized the government's policies.

Samaras's comments, specifically targeting the approaches of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, centered on recent diplomatic talks with Turkey. He voiced concerns that the government was prematurely making concessions in these negotiations.

Government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis emphasized that Samaras's views were in stark contrast to government policy, asserting that the administration would proceed without him to maintain stability in challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)