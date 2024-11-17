Left Menu

Rift in New Democracy: Samaras Expelled Over Policy Criticism

The Greek government expelled Antonis Samaras from the New Democracy parliamentary group after he criticized key government policies and negotiations with Turkey. This decision reduces the ruling party's seats to 155 in Greece's 300-seat parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 01:21 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 01:21 IST
Rift in New Democracy: Samaras Expelled Over Policy Criticism

In a significant political shake-up, the Greek government announced the expulsion of former Prime Minister Antonis Samaras from the New Democracy party's parliamentary group. The move follows a controversial newspaper interview where Samaras criticized the government's policies.

Samaras's comments, specifically targeting the approaches of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, centered on recent diplomatic talks with Turkey. He voiced concerns that the government was prematurely making concessions in these negotiations.

Government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis emphasized that Samaras's views were in stark contrast to government policy, asserting that the administration would proceed without him to maintain stability in challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024