Escalation in Lebanon: Israeli Forces Reach Deepest Point Amid Ongoing Clashes

In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict, Israeli ground forces penetrated deeper into Lebanon than at any time since the inception of hostilities six weeks ago, according to Lebanese state media reports. The advance came as part of intense battles with Hezbollah militants near the border.

Simultaneously, diplomatic efforts are underway to cease the hostilities, with Lebanese officials reviewing a US-drafted proposal for a resolution. The proposal's fate remains uncertain as Lebanon's political figures debate its implications, particularly surrounding sovereignty and Western oversight.

Amid these developments, the toll of the conflict remains severe, with thousands reported dead as both Israeli airstrikes and Hezbollah rocket barrages continue unabated, impacting civilians across both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)