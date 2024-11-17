Left Menu

Escalation in Lebanon: Israeli Forces Reach Deepest Point Amid Ongoing Clashes

Israeli forces reached their deepest point in Lebanon since the start of the conflict, engaging in battles with Hezbollah militants. The violence coincides with diplomatic efforts involving Lebanese and US officials to end the war, while casualties continue to mount on both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 17-11-2024 02:11 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 02:11 IST
Escalation in Lebanon: Israeli Forces Reach Deepest Point Amid Ongoing Clashes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict, Israeli ground forces penetrated deeper into Lebanon than at any time since the inception of hostilities six weeks ago, according to Lebanese state media reports. The advance came as part of intense battles with Hezbollah militants near the border.

Simultaneously, diplomatic efforts are underway to cease the hostilities, with Lebanese officials reviewing a US-drafted proposal for a resolution. The proposal's fate remains uncertain as Lebanon's political figures debate its implications, particularly surrounding sovereignty and Western oversight.

Amid these developments, the toll of the conflict remains severe, with thousands reported dead as both Israeli airstrikes and Hezbollah rocket barrages continue unabated, impacting civilians across both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024