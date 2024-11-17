Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Albanese's Diplomatic Engagement with Trump

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese characterized his recent communication with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump as a promising introduction, primarily focusing on trade relations and security partnerships like AUKUS. Albanese noted Australia’s previous tariff exemptions and underscored the strategic alliance between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 17-11-2024 05:07 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 05:07 IST
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed optimism about his interactions with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, underscoring a fruitful start to their diplomatic relationship. Albanese elaborated on a recent phone call with Trump following his electoral victory, emphasizing the United States' trade surplus with Australia.

Under Trump's previous tenure, Australia secured exemptions from U.S. aluminium and steel tariffs. In comments aired on Sky News, Albanese described the conversation as a 'very good beginning.' He highlighted the strategic importance of fair trade practices with Washington.

Security dialogues also featured prominently in the call, with discussions on the AUKUS deal, which involves Australia purchasing nuclear submarines from the U.S. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong reaffirmed confidence in the bilateral relationship with the U.S., Australia's foremost security ally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

