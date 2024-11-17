Left Menu

Maharashtra Elections: Surjewala's Scathing Critique of BJP's Alleged Malpractices

With the Maharashtra elections approaching, Randeep Surjewala of Congress criticized the BJP, labeling them as the 'Bhagoda Jutao' company. He raised concerns on issues like the Mumbai Mortgage, Mahayuti’s crime connections, and economic mismanagement, voicing the need for voter awareness as the state prepares to head to the polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 15:14 IST
All India Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With just 48 hours left before Maharashtra voters head to the polls, All India Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala held a press conference on Sunday, launching a blistering attack on the ruling BJP-led government. Labeling the BJP as the 'Bhagoda Jutao' company, Surjewala outlined his accusations under what he called the four M's: Mumbai Mortgage, Mahayuti's criminal enterprise, MMR's autocratic governance, and economic burdens synonymous with 'Mehangai'.

Surjewala accused the conglomerate, dubbed the 'Khoka Group vultures', of systematically exploiting Maharashtra and Mumbai's resources. Emphasizing this, he questioned the rise of industrialist Adani in becoming Mumbai's primary landowner, citing controversial deals surrounding Mumbai Airport and the vast land holdings in the city.

The Congress leader further criticized the Mahayuti government for its alleged leniencies towards crime, highlighting recent high-profile incidents and alleged collusion between high-ranking officials and criminal gangs. Surjewala also addressed economic missteps, questioning financial practices and toll collection policies advocated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, suggesting a potential financial burden on the citizens of Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

