Congress Alleges Democracy Erosion in Maharashtra by Mahayuti

In a scathing critique, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala accused Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti alliance of undermining both democracy and governance.

Surjewala argued that the alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, provides cover to criminals, citing violent incidents including the murder of political leaders.

He further criticized the alliance for its mismanagement of contracts, alleging financial misconduct and hindering Mumbai's industrial progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)