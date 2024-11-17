Congress Alleges Democracy Erosion in Maharashtra by Mahayuti
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala accused Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti of undermining democracy and mismanaging resources. He highlighted issues like crime protection, threats to Bollywood, misallocated contracts, and increasing inflation. Surjewala cited instances of violence and questioned the ruling alliance's governance. He claimed the Mahayuti's actions threaten Mumbai's industrial growth.
In a scathing critique, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala accused Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti alliance of undermining both democracy and governance.
Surjewala argued that the alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, provides cover to criminals, citing violent incidents including the murder of political leaders.
He further criticized the alliance for its mismanagement of contracts, alleging financial misconduct and hindering Mumbai's industrial progress.
