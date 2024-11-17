Left Menu

Khurshid Criticizes Divisive Slogans in Political Discourse

Congress leader Salman Khurshid condemns divisive slogans as harmful despite their political advantages. Addressing reporters, he cited history's lessons against extreme views. His remarks come as BJP leader Yogi Adityanath uses divisive rhetoric in Maharashtra. Khurshid also reflected on the Congress' strategic alliances for national interest.

Updated: 17-11-2024 17:06 IST
Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Sunday criticized divisive political slogans, warning they could provide short-term political benefits while causing long-term harm to national unity.

In a conversation with reporters, Khurshid pointed to historical lessons showing that extreme ideological stances are rarely the best path. His comments followed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's use of the phrase "batenge to katenge" during rallies for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Khurshid commended members of the Mahayuti coalition who have distanced themselves from such slogans, deeming it a positive step. Reflecting on the Congress' past cooperation with the Shiv Sena, he noted the evolving nature of political alliances, emphasizing that decisions were made with the country's future in mind.

(With inputs from agencies.)

