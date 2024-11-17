Jharkhand Politics: Hemant Soren's Firm Stand Against BJP

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has lambasted the BJP for its continued attempts to destabilize his government, asserting that his coalition stands strong against such maneuvers. Speaking at a public meeting in Jamtara, Soren underscored the importance of coalition unity in safeguarding the Constitution and preventing the BJP from gaining power.

Soren criticized the BJP's lack of action for the state's tribal, farmer, and poor populations, stressing that his administration has delivered effective welfare schemes like 'Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar', which brings government services directly to people's homes. These initiatives, he stated, reflect his commitment to bettering the lives of residents.

Targeting the BJP's motives, Soren accused the party of coveting Jharkhand's natural resources, including its minerals, water, forests, and land. He attributed the state's ongoing issues, such as migration and underdevelopment, to the flawed policies of past BJP administrations and called on voters to support the JMM-led alliance.

