Left Menu

Jharkhand Politics: Hemant Soren's Firm Stand Against BJP

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren criticizes the BJP for its attempts to destabilize his government. He emphasizes the coalition's unity in defending the Constitution and highlights the welfare initiatives under his leadership. Soren accuses the BJP of ignoring tribal and poor communities while exploiting the state's resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamtara | Updated: 17-11-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 19:18 IST
Jharkhand Politics: Hemant Soren's Firm Stand Against BJP
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has lambasted the BJP for its continued attempts to destabilize his government, asserting that his coalition stands strong against such maneuvers. Speaking at a public meeting in Jamtara, Soren underscored the importance of coalition unity in safeguarding the Constitution and preventing the BJP from gaining power.

Soren criticized the BJP's lack of action for the state's tribal, farmer, and poor populations, stressing that his administration has delivered effective welfare schemes like 'Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar', which brings government services directly to people's homes. These initiatives, he stated, reflect his commitment to bettering the lives of residents.

Targeting the BJP's motives, Soren accused the party of coveting Jharkhand's natural resources, including its minerals, water, forests, and land. He attributed the state's ongoing issues, such as migration and underdevelopment, to the flawed policies of past BJP administrations and called on voters to support the JMM-led alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024