Priyanka Gandhi's Electrifying Roadshow in Nagpur

On the eve of the Maharashtra assembly elections, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra showcased her political charisma by leading a vibrant roadshow in Nagpur.

The event marked her maiden roadshow, winding through the Nagpur West and Central constituencies, typically dominated by the BJP, and drew significant public attention.

Cheered on by enthusiastic crowds, including a notable number of women and girls, Priyanka stood in an open vehicle draped with Congress banners, engaging with the masses in a show of political endurance.

(With inputs from agencies.)