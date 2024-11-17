Priyanka Gandhi's Electrifying Roadshow in Nagpur
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led a spirited roadshow through Nagpur on the last day of campaigning for the Maharashtra assembly elections. Her maiden roadshow was met with an enthusiastic response from the public, passing through the BJP stronghold of Nagpur West and Central constituencies, drawing large crowds and creating vibrant local buzz.
On the eve of the Maharashtra assembly elections, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra showcased her political charisma by leading a vibrant roadshow in Nagpur.
The event marked her maiden roadshow, winding through the Nagpur West and Central constituencies, typically dominated by the BJP, and drew significant public attention.
Cheered on by enthusiastic crowds, including a notable number of women and girls, Priyanka stood in an open vehicle draped with Congress banners, engaging with the masses in a show of political endurance.
