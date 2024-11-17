Farooq Abdullah Criticizes BJP, Advocates for Development in Jammu

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah issued a sharp rebuke to the BJP, accusing them of disregarding Jammu's development needs. He pledged that the Omar Abdullah-led government would guarantee thorough regional advancement.

Abdullah highlighted the significance of the now-discontinued 'Darbar Move,' a practice that supported regional unity by alternating government operations between Srinagar and Jammu every six months. He lamented its cessation by the lieutenant governor-led administration in 2021, arguing it fostered unity and community cohesion.

Criticizing the BJP's broken promises over infrastructure and employment, Abdullah assured that under Omar Abdullah's leadership, efforts would revitalize the region, bridging divisions and embracing Jammu and Kashmir's diverse cultural fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)