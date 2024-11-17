Tensions Escalate in Manipur as NPP Withdraws Support Amid Political Turmoil
The National People's Party (NPP) has withdrawn support from the BJP-led government in Manipur, citing the administration's failure to address ongoing violence and unrest. Protests and ethnic clashes have intensified, involving the ransacking of political offices and properties. Security measures have been increased, but tensions remain high.
The National People's Party (NPP) withdrew its backing of the BJP-led government in Manipur on Sunday, claiming that the administration under Chief Minister N Biren Singh has failed to resolve the ongoing crisis in the state.
Manipur has been plagued by violence, with mobs vandalizing political offices and residences, forcing the state government to impose an indefinite curfew in several districts. Law and order have deteriorated sharply, prompting the NPP to cut ties with the ruling BJP.
Despite the withdrawal, the BJP retains a majority in the state assembly. Security forces are heavily patrolling the streets, and internet services have been suspended in a bid to curb the unrest. Ethnic tensions between Meitei and Kuki communities continue to escalate, resulting in loss of lives and destruction of property.
