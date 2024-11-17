Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Manipur as NPP Withdraws Support Amid Political Turmoil

The National People's Party (NPP) has withdrawn support from the BJP-led government in Manipur, citing the administration's failure to address ongoing violence and unrest. Protests and ethnic clashes have intensified, involving the ransacking of political offices and properties. Security measures have been increased, but tensions remain high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 17-11-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 22:23 IST
Tensions Escalate in Manipur as NPP Withdraws Support Amid Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National People's Party (NPP) withdrew its backing of the BJP-led government in Manipur on Sunday, claiming that the administration under Chief Minister N Biren Singh has failed to resolve the ongoing crisis in the state.

Manipur has been plagued by violence, with mobs vandalizing political offices and residences, forcing the state government to impose an indefinite curfew in several districts. Law and order have deteriorated sharply, prompting the NPP to cut ties with the ruling BJP.

Despite the withdrawal, the BJP retains a majority in the state assembly. Security forces are heavily patrolling the streets, and internet services have been suspended in a bid to curb the unrest. Ethnic tensions between Meitei and Kuki communities continue to escalate, resulting in loss of lives and destruction of property.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024