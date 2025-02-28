Congress Criticizes President's Rule in Manipur Amid Political Unrest

The Congress has lambasted the imposition of President's rule in Manipur, denouncing it as a consequence of the BJP government's alleged incompetency in the state. Manipur Congress Vice President Hareshwar Goshwami pointed out that despite having an absolute majority, the BJP's internal disunity led to this unprecedented measure.

Following Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation, the state has plunged into political uncertainty. The President's rule, enacted on February 13, put the Manipur assembly under suspended animation. Goshwami expressed concerns over a 'hidden agenda' and potential threats to the state's territorial integrity.

The state's Governor extended the deadline for the surrender of illegal arms till March 6, after public requests for more time. This move comes in the wake of continuing ethnic violence since May 2023, with significant casualties and widespread displacement in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)