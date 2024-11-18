Left Menu

Dollar's Bullish Run Faces Yen and Rate Hike Tensions

The U.S. dollar remains strong with high Treasury yields and reduced expectations of rate cuts. However, potential interventions and a possible Bank of Japan rate hike create tension against the yen. Financial markets watch for Trump's Treasury Secretary choice and Fed's cautious stance on rate decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 04:35 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 04:35 IST
The U.S. dollar is poised to continue its strong performance as high Treasury yields and tempered prospects for U.S. rate cuts enhance its allure. However, concerns about possible interventions have resulted in a temporary retreat against the yen.

Investors remain vigilant as Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda prepares to speak, potentially signaling a rate hike in December due to the yen's weakness. The financial world is on edge, waiting to see who President Trump will appoint as Treasury Secretary, with Howard Lutnick and Scott Bessent as leading contenders.

With potential tariff policies from Trump, along with reduced immigration and debt-funded tax cuts, analysts predict these measures will lead to inflationary pressures. This could restrict the Federal Reserve's capacity to pursue further rate cuts, as markets anticipate a risk of aggressive fiscal moves impacting global economic dynamics.

