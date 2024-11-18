Democracy Silenced: Hong Kong's Security Trial Verdicts Loom

Hong Kong is on the brink of delivering sentences for 45 democratic activists in a high-profile national security trial. The anticipated heavy jail terms are poised to further stifle the city's once-vibrant democratic movement, a development that has attracted international criticism.

The trial's aftermath could see the pro-democracy camp sustain a devastating blow, as 14 out of 47 defendants were previously found guilty of conspiracy to commit subversion, leaving only two acquitted. The U.S. and other Western democracies have labeled the proceedings politically motivated and called for the immediate release of the defendants.

While Hong Kong authorities claim an impartial legal process, critics argue that Beijing's national security law undermines promised freedoms. Sentences range from several years to life imprisonment, solidifying the transformation of Hong Kong's democratic movement into a more covert operation.

