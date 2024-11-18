Brinda Karat Criticizes Election Commission Over BJP's Campaign Rhetoric

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat has launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission, accusing the body of failing to act against BJP leaders' divisive language during the Jharkhand elections.

In particular, she targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP figures over their use of the term 'infiltrators.' Karat questioned the purpose behind this rhetoric, suggesting that it was a smokescreen to divert attention from the alleged mishandling of tribal lands.

Highlighting the issues in Santhal Pargana, Karat claimed that companies linked to Gujarat had forcefully acquired tribal lands, undermining local governance. She criticized the BJP and RSS for fueling division and manipulating public perception in the polls, emphasizing her party's efforts to counter these moves.

