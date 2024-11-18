Left Menu

Brinda Karat Criticizes Election Commission Over BJP's Campaign Rhetoric

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat has strongly criticized the Election Commission for not taking action against BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for using divisive language during the Jharkhand elections, particularly the term 'infiltrators.' She accuses the BJP of trying to mask their actions regarding tribal land issues.

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat has launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission, accusing the body of failing to act against BJP leaders' divisive language during the Jharkhand elections.

In particular, she targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP figures over their use of the term 'infiltrators.' Karat questioned the purpose behind this rhetoric, suggesting that it was a smokescreen to divert attention from the alleged mishandling of tribal lands.

Highlighting the issues in Santhal Pargana, Karat claimed that companies linked to Gujarat had forcefully acquired tribal lands, undermining local governance. She criticized the BJP and RSS for fueling division and manipulating public perception in the polls, emphasizing her party's efforts to counter these moves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

