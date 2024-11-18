Brinda Karat Criticizes Election Commission Over BJP's Campaign Rhetoric
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat has strongly criticized the Election Commission for not taking action against BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for using divisive language during the Jharkhand elections, particularly the term 'infiltrators.' She accuses the BJP of trying to mask their actions regarding tribal land issues.
- Country:
- India
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat has launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission, accusing the body of failing to act against BJP leaders' divisive language during the Jharkhand elections.
In particular, she targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP figures over their use of the term 'infiltrators.' Karat questioned the purpose behind this rhetoric, suggesting that it was a smokescreen to divert attention from the alleged mishandling of tribal lands.
Highlighting the issues in Santhal Pargana, Karat claimed that companies linked to Gujarat had forcefully acquired tribal lands, undermining local governance. She criticized the BJP and RSS for fueling division and manipulating public perception in the polls, emphasizing her party's efforts to counter these moves.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Voters will have to choose between JMM govt that patronises infiltrators and BJP which doesn't allow anyone to cross border illegally: Shah.
BJP will bring in law to take back land from infiltrators in Jharkhand: Amit Shah in Ranchi.
Amit Shah Accuses Jharkhand CM of Harboring Infiltrators Amid Election Fray
Gates thrown open by JMM govt for infiltrators who are marrying multiple tribal women, alleges Shah in Jharkhand's Barkatha.
JMM, Cong, RJD allowing Bangladeshi infiltrators, situation serious in Jharkhand; Durga Puja & other festivals impacted: PM in Garhwa.