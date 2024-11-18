Turbulent Times in Manipur: Political Crisis and Protests Escalate
Manipur faces a political and social crisis as the National People's Party withdraws support from the ruling coalition, citing government's failure to manage conflict. Protests intensify with government offices locked and clashes occurring. Security forces and political figures face backlash as the state imposes curfews and suspends internet services.
Manipur is experiencing a period of political unrest following the National People's Party's decision to withdraw support from the ruling coalition led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The move reflects the party's dissatisfaction with the government's handling of the current crisis.
As tensions rise, the state witnesses a series of protests, including the locking of government offices by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI). Clashes have erupted between security forces and mobs, resulting in casualties, with one protester reportedly killed.
In response to the escalating situation, curfews have been imposed across five districts of Imphal Valley, and internet services have been suspended in seven districts to prevent further unrest.
