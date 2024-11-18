Turbulent Times in Manipur: Political Crisis and Protests Escalate

Manipur is experiencing a period of political unrest following the National People's Party's decision to withdraw support from the ruling coalition led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The move reflects the party's dissatisfaction with the government's handling of the current crisis.

As tensions rise, the state witnesses a series of protests, including the locking of government offices by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI). Clashes have erupted between security forces and mobs, resulting in casualties, with one protester reportedly killed.

In response to the escalating situation, curfews have been imposed across five districts of Imphal Valley, and internet services have been suspended in seven districts to prevent further unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)