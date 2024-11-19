High Stakes: Final Phase of Jharkhand Assembly Elections

As Jharkhand gears up for the decisive second phase of assembly elections, political entities are intensifying their campaigns to secure a win.

With door-to-door canvassing persisting even after official election events concluded, parties seek to sway the electorate through both personal outreach and online platforms.

Across 38 seats, 528 candidates are in the fray, aiming for the 1.23 crore voter base, as Jharkhand's political future hangs in the balance.

