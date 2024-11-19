High Stakes: Final Phase of Jharkhand Assembly Elections
With the final phase of Jharkhand assembly elections imminent, political parties intensify their voter outreach through door-to-door canvassing and social media. All 38 assembly seats are up for grabs. Major parties, including JMM-led and BJP-led alliances, vie for public support in this critical electoral contest.
As Jharkhand gears up for the decisive second phase of assembly elections, political entities are intensifying their campaigns to secure a win.
With door-to-door canvassing persisting even after official election events concluded, parties seek to sway the electorate through both personal outreach and online platforms.
Across 38 seats, 528 candidates are in the fray, aiming for the 1.23 crore voter base, as Jharkhand's political future hangs in the balance.
