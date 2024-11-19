Left Menu

High Stakes: Final Phase of Jharkhand Assembly Elections

With the final phase of Jharkhand assembly elections imminent, political parties intensify their voter outreach through door-to-door canvassing and social media. All 38 assembly seats are up for grabs. Major parties, including JMM-led and BJP-led alliances, vie for public support in this critical electoral contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 19-11-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 13:51 IST
High Stakes: Final Phase of Jharkhand Assembly Elections
  • Country:
  • India

As Jharkhand gears up for the decisive second phase of assembly elections, political entities are intensifying their campaigns to secure a win.

With door-to-door canvassing persisting even after official election events concluded, parties seek to sway the electorate through both personal outreach and online platforms.

Across 38 seats, 528 candidates are in the fray, aiming for the 1.23 crore voter base, as Jharkhand's political future hangs in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024