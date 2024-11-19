Chancellor Scholz's Future in Question: Germany's Political Landscape Shifts

As Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets with global leaders in Brazil, a conversation brews at home among his party members about his pursuit of a second term in the anticipated early German elections.

The centre-left Social Democrats have not officially chosen their chancellor candidate for the February 23rd election, fueling speculation that Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who holds higher popularity, might instead be selected. Although party leaders and Cabinet ministers continuously affirm Scholz's candidacy, discussions about a potential switch persist.

The political terrain further complicates as Scholz plans a confidence vote on December 16, which he is likely to lose, prompting the German president to call for a new election sooner than planned. Despite this, Scholz remains steadfast in running for a second term, backed adamantly by his party co-leader Saskia Esken.

(With inputs from agencies.)