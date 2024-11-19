Left Menu

Fierce Bypolls Battle in Uttar Pradesh: Parties Mobilize Voter Base

As the Uttar Pradesh bypolls approach, major political parties such as BJP, RLD, and SP intensify their door-to-door campaigns to ensure high voter turnout. With nine assembly seats contested, local political dynamics and key strategies unfold, amidst allegations of improper practices and administrative bias.

Updated: 19-11-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:29 IST
The political landscape in Uttar Pradesh is charged as parties campaign vigorously for the upcoming bypolls. Ruling party BJP, its ally RLD, and the main opposition SP are leaving no stone unturned, engaging in intensive door-to-door outreach to rally supporters for Wednesday's vote.

Nine assembly seats, including Katehari, Karhal, Meerapur, and Ghaziabad, are up for grabs with significant contestations. In Sisamau, a heated triangular contest ensues following the conviction of the previous SP MLA, while constituency-specific dynamics play out with varied candidates vying for voter attention.

Campaigning efforts intensify with religious and social gatherings bolstering voter engagement. Allegations of electoral code breaches and biases from authorities are rife, reflecting the tense competition and high stakes involved in these by-elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

