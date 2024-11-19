Mexican President Demands Transparency in El Mayo's Arrest

In a bold diplomatic move, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has approached U.S. President Joe Biden to disclose comprehensive details on the apprehension of Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada. This news emerged from a report by broadcaster N+, highlighting an ongoing issue in the bilateral relationship.

The request took place on the sidelines of the recent G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, as Sheinbaum sought to better understand the circumstances surrounding the arrest of the notable drug lord. 'I proposed this, which is an issue that has been difficult in our relations,' Sheinbaum expressed to N+ after her discussions with Biden.

El Mayo, an influential figure in Mexico's criminal underworld, was captured last July in a significant operation near El Paso, Texas, alongside Joaquin Guzman Lopez. This capture is considered a vital achievement in tackling organized crime by U.S. authorities.

