Mexican President Demands Transparency in El Mayo's Arrest

The Mexican President, Claudia Sheinbaum, has asked US President Joe Biden for detailed information on the arrest of the drug kingpin Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada. This request was made during a meeting at the G20 summit, addressing a sensitive issue in US-Mexico relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold diplomatic move, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has approached U.S. President Joe Biden to disclose comprehensive details on the apprehension of Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada. This news emerged from a report by broadcaster N+, highlighting an ongoing issue in the bilateral relationship.

The request took place on the sidelines of the recent G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, as Sheinbaum sought to better understand the circumstances surrounding the arrest of the notable drug lord. 'I proposed this, which is an issue that has been difficult in our relations,' Sheinbaum expressed to N+ after her discussions with Biden.

El Mayo, an influential figure in Mexico's criminal underworld, was captured last July in a significant operation near El Paso, Texas, alongside Joaquin Guzman Lopez. This capture is considered a vital achievement in tackling organized crime by U.S. authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

