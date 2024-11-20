Left Menu

Howard Lutnick: From Wall Street to Trump's Secretary of Commerce

Howard Lutnick, a Wall Street veteran and major supporter of Donald Trump, becomes co-chair of Trump's transition team for a potential second term. He's rewarded with the role of Commerce Secretary in Trump's administration. Lutnick, the CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, has a long-standing history with Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 01:23 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 01:23 IST
Howard Lutnick, a seasoned veteran of Wall Street and a prominent supporter of Donald Trump, has recently been appointed co-chair of Trump's transition team as the former president eyes a second term. Lutnick's backing of Trump has won him the prestigious role of Secretary of Commerce in the potential Republican administration.

Lutnick's relationship with Trump spans decades. Following the tragic events of September 11, where 658 of Cantor Fitzgerald's employees perished, Trump provided support to Lutnick, the company's CEO. The bond has remained strong through various projects, with Lutnick even appearing on Trump's reality TV show, "The Apprentice."

Beyond his political engagements, Lutnick is a firm advocate for American jobs and a critic of current trade agreements hurting U.S. industries. He also supports cryptocurrencies, with Cantor Fitzgerald facilitating bitcoin investments. Lutnick's longstanding charity efforts, especially through the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund, underscore his commitment to philanthropy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

