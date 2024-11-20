U.S. Recognition of Venezuela's Edmundo Gonzalez as President-Elect Sparks Tensions

In a bold diplomatic move, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken labeled Edmundo Gonzalez as Venezuela's 'president-elect,' a designation aimed at increasing pressure on President Nicolas Maduro. Blinken's statement signals a significant shift in U.S. strategy, echoing past political gestures under the Trump administration.

The U.S. has repeatedly accused Maduro of election fraud, with opposition forces asserting Gonzalez's victory in the July 28 presidential elections. Blinken's remarks, made during his attendance at G20 meetings in Rio de Janeiro, underline the U.S. commitment to democratic principles and voter will, despite Maduro's foreign minister dismissing Gonzalez as 'Guaido 2.0' and Blinken as a 'sworn enemy of Venezuela.'

Gonzalez, currently residing in Spain due to a government-issued arrest warrant, expressed gratitude for U.S. recognition, viewing it as validation of Venezuelan sovereign will. The State Department, alongside various democratic allies and observers, maintains that Gonzalez rightfully secured the most votes, thus affirming his status as president-elect.

(With inputs from agencies.)