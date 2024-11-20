Left Menu

Levi Strauss Heir Triumphs in San Francisco Mayoral Race

San Francisco Mayor London Breed lost her reelection bid to Daniel Lurie, the Levi Strauss heir. After a tumultuous term marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and urban challenges, Breed conceded the race, pledging a smooth transition. Lurie's victory ended Breed's historic tenure as the city’s first Black female mayor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 20-11-2024 06:47 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 06:47 IST
Levi Strauss Heir Triumphs in San Francisco Mayoral Race
election

San Francisco Mayor London Breed conceded her reelection race to Daniel Lurie, the heir to the Levi Strauss fortune, as announced by AP on Tuesday. Breed, who blazed a trail as the city's first Black female mayor, has vowed to ensure a seamless handover of power.

Breed expressed deep gratitude, reflecting on her tenure and describing it as the greatest honor of her life. Her victory in 2018 was a testament to her resilience, having grown up in poverty and public housing. Yet, her term faced hurdles, from the COVID-19 pandemic to public safety issues.

While recent efforts improved city conditions, Breed faced criticism for her handling of urban challenges, culminating in her electoral defeat. Lurie's win marks a new chapter as the city navigates its ongoing issues of public security and social equity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024