Nonagenarian's Determination: Aruna Chitale Casts Her Vote

Aruna Chitale, a 93-year-old from Nagpur, showcased her unwavering commitment to democracy by voting in the Maharashtra assembly elections. Despite her age and past experiences, including a month in jail during the Emergency, she emphasizes the importance of voting, advocating for support to senior citizens and motivating youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 20-11-2024 08:59 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 08:59 IST
Aruna Chitale, a 93-year-old resident of Nagpur, exercised her democratic right by casting her vote for the Maharashtra assembly elections on Wednesday morning. Her involvement underscores a passion for democracy despite her advanced age.

Chitale, a nonagenarian jailed for a month during the Emergency in 1975, was not deterred from participating. Supported by her family, she voted at Nagpur's Town Hall area. In a statement to PTI, she stressed the significance of aiding senior citizens in voting and motivating young people to participate equally.

Motivated by a strong desire to contribute to the democratic process, Chitale's actions serve as an inspiration for both seniors and the younger generation, highlighting the importance of civic engagement, irrespective of age or past experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

