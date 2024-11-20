Left Menu

High Stakes in UP By-Elections as SP Calls for Fair Voting Amid Police Concerns

By-elections in Uttar Pradesh see high tension as Samajwadi Party candidate Tej Pratap Singh Yadav highlights issues of harassment under BJP rule. Allegations of police misconduct during voting are raised, prompting calls for fair elections. In parallel, Maharashtra and Jharkhand face intense electoral battles.

  • India

As by-elections for nine Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh proceed, the Samajwadi Party's Tej Pratap Singh Yadav, contesting from the Karhal seat, performed prayers in Saifai's temple on Wednesday. Criticizing BJP's tenure, Yadav alleged harassment of citizens and expressed hope for public support for the SP.

In a statement to ANI, Yadav condemned the previous BJP government's actions, citing halted development projects and misconduct incidents in Mainpuri as pressing issues. He underscored the importance of fair voting and appealed against voter harassment. SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav also called upon voters to engage fully and cautiously in the election process.

The SP has challenged police actions at polling stations, specifically ID checks by officers, which the party claims intimidate voters, particularly Muslim women. The party has requested the suspension of officers involved and urged the Supreme Court and Election Commission to ensure electoral integrity.

The voting includes nine significant UP constituencies, with results expected on November 23. Concurrently, Maharashtra's 288-seat Assembly polling unfolds, posing high-profile campaign battles, while Jharkhand witnesses electoral contests among 528 candidates across 38 seats, spotlighting key political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

