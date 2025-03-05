Left Menu

Protest Looms Over Alleged Police Misconduct Involving SBSP Functionary

Om Prakash Rajbhar, chief of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, plans a protest in Uttar Pradesh against alleged police misconduct. SBSP's Arun Rajbhar claims officials mistreated his party's area in-charge. A protest outside Bansdih police station is set for March 7 if no action is taken.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 05-03-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 15:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Om Prakash Rajbhar, head of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and Uttar Pradesh's Panchayati Raj Minister, announced a protest against alleged police misconduct in Bansdih. Scheduled for March 7, the demonstration targets supposed police brutality involving a party functionary.

Arun Rajbhar, the SBSP's national general secretary and the minister's son, alleged that sub-inspector Ranjeet Vishwakarma and constable Shailesh mistreated Umapati Rajbhar, the party's Bansdih area in-charge. The minister has demanded disciplinary action against the officers by Wednesday evening; failure to comply will prompt the protest.

Umapati Rajbhar accused SDM's assistant Deepak of running over his foot with a vehicle and subsequently summoning the police, who allegedly assaulted him. Police investigation is ongoing, with no official information on the protest plans yet. Former minister Ram Govind Chaudhary condemned the misconduct, urging police accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

