High-Stakes Bypoll Battle in Uttar Pradesh: Voter Turnout and Political Dynamics

Bypolls in nine assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh picked up steam on Wednesday with over 20% voter turnout reported by 11 am. The polling, which began at 7 am, included prominent seats like Ghaziabad, Katehari, and Karhal, wrapping up by 5 pm.

Issues like law and order, unemployment, and inflation were on the voters' minds. Allegations of voter intimidation surfaced, with parties like the Samajwadi Party and BJP trading charges. Despite the heat, physically challenged, elderly, and young voters queued up to cast their votes.

The political stakes are high, although the results won't alter the 403-member assembly's dynamics. The bypolls serve as the first electoral contest post-Lok Sabha elections, witnessing heavy involvement from major political players including Samajwadi Party, BJP, and BSP.

(With inputs from agencies.)