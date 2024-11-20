High-Stakes Bypoll Battle in Uttar Pradesh: Voter Turnout and Political Dynamics
In Uttar Pradesh, nine assembly seats witnessed bypolls with a voter turnout of over 20% by 11 am. The elections, held due to vacancies and disqualifications, may not impact the state assembly's composition. Major parties are engaged, while the Congress supports Samajwadi Party. Allegations and political tensions add to the scene.
- Country:
- India
Bypolls in nine assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh picked up steam on Wednesday with over 20% voter turnout reported by 11 am. The polling, which began at 7 am, included prominent seats like Ghaziabad, Katehari, and Karhal, wrapping up by 5 pm.
Issues like law and order, unemployment, and inflation were on the voters' minds. Allegations of voter intimidation surfaced, with parties like the Samajwadi Party and BJP trading charges. Despite the heat, physically challenged, elderly, and young voters queued up to cast their votes.
The political stakes are high, although the results won't alter the 403-member assembly's dynamics. The bypolls serve as the first electoral contest post-Lok Sabha elections, witnessing heavy involvement from major political players including Samajwadi Party, BJP, and BSP.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NCP and BJP Strategize for Unity in Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Karnataka Waqf Land Controversy Escalates Amid BJP's UCC Pledge in Jharkhand
BJP Rallies Around 'Roti, Beti, Maati' for Jharkhand Polls
BJP Criticizes Congress for Silence on Hindu Temple Attacks in Canada
BJP eying Jharkhand's 'black gold', seeking to plunder its wealth, alleges Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at Mandu rally.