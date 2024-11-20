Left Menu

A Diplomatic Zoo Exchange: Russia's Gift to North Korea

Russia gifted over 70 animals including an African lion and brown bears to North Korea's Pyongyang Central Zoo. This act strengthens Russia-North Korea ties post-Putin's visit. The transfer involved intricate logistics overseen by Minister Alexander Kozlov and included a tour of the zoo's facilities.

In a move symbolizing diplomatic goodwill, Russia has transferred over 70 animals to the Pyongyang Central Zoo in North Korea, among them a majestic African lion and two brown bears. This gesture, hailed as a gift from President Vladimir Putin to the Korean people, underscores the strengthening ties between the two nations.

The transfer was meticulously managed by Russia's natural resources minister, Alexander Kozlov, who personally oversaw the journey. The animals, which traveled by airplane from Moscow's zoo to Pyongyang, were accompanied by experienced veterinarians to ensure their safety and well-being during the transit. Kozlov received a warm welcome and a guided tour of the Korean zoo facilities upon arrival.

This collaboration follows a recent trend of friendly exchanges between Russia and North Korea. Back in April, Russia donated several bird species to the Pyongyang zoo, further consolidating the diplomatic rapport established during President Putin's visit in June. During that trip, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presented Putin with a pair of local Pungsan dogs, exemplifying the mutual goodwill between the countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

