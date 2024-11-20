Controversial Detention: Ugandan Opposition Leader Held in Military Jail

Kizza Besigye, a stalwart of Ugandan opposition politics, was allegedly abducted during a book launch in Kenya. According to his wife, Winnie Byanyima, the incident occurred last weekend and has resulted in his being held at a military facility in Kampala.

Byanyima, who heads UNAIDS, has publicly called for her husband's immediate release, although she did not provide details of the alleged abduction. The Ugandan police have denied holding Besigye, and the military has not commented on the situation.

This event fuels existing concerns about human rights in Uganda, as echoed by Bobi Wine, another opposition leader. Both local and international observers have criticized the Ugandan government for various alleged human rights violations, adding tension to East Africa's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)