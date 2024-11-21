Left Menu

Nick Begich Triumphs in Alaska's Historic US House Race

Republican Nick Begich secured a victory in Alaska's US House race, defeating Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola. This follows Begich's previous defeat by Peltola in 2022. Begich, from a family of Democratic politicians, contested this seat once held by his grandfather. The election results were announced on November 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Juneau | Updated: 21-11-2024 09:12 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 09:12 IST
Nick Begich Triumphs in Alaska's Historic US House Race
  • Country:
  • United States

In a historic political shift, Republican Nick Begich has emerged victorious in Alaska's US House race, unseating Democratic Representative Mary Peltola. Begich's win marks a significant turnover in a seat held for years by Democratic politicians, including his grandfather.

The election, which used ranked choice voting, concluded with final results released on November 5. This ends Peltola's tenure, who made history as the first Alaska Native in Congress. Despite her loss, Peltola expressed her honor in serving Alaska and called for unity among all Alaskans to forge a prosperous future.

Begich, a lifelong Republican despite his family's Democratic roots, committed to focusing on representing Alaska's interests. He competed with notable political figures, including Republican Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom, who had backing from then-President-elect Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024