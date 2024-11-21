Nick Begich Triumphs in Alaska's Historic US House Race

In a historic political shift, Republican Nick Begich has emerged victorious in Alaska's US House race, unseating Democratic Representative Mary Peltola. Begich's win marks a significant turnover in a seat held for years by Democratic politicians, including his grandfather.

The election, which used ranked choice voting, concluded with final results released on November 5. This ends Peltola's tenure, who made history as the first Alaska Native in Congress. Despite her loss, Peltola expressed her honor in serving Alaska and called for unity among all Alaskans to forge a prosperous future.

Begich, a lifelong Republican despite his family's Democratic roots, committed to focusing on representing Alaska's interests. He competed with notable political figures, including Republican Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom, who had backing from then-President-elect Donald Trump.

