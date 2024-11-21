Left Menu

Mahayuti Alliance Confident of Victory Amid Exit Poll Debate

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC, part of the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti alliance, downplayed exit polls predicting the alliance's return to power, criticizing opposition MVA leaders. Shaina emphasized the alliance's developmental track record and dismissed allegations by Sanjay Raut and Nana Patole as misplaced. Vote counting is set for November 23.

Updated: 21-11-2024 12:03 IST
Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amidst the ongoing debate over exit poll predictions in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC from the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti alliance expressed confidence in retaining power. On Thursday, she dismissed opposition claims and characterized exit polls as unreliable, echoing sentiments shared by Sanjay Raut.

Shaina NC was assertive in her critique of the opposition, hitting out at their policies. She claimed that the Congress and UBT focused on divisive economic strategies, while the Mahayuti government pushed for development. Her remarks suggested that Maha Vikas Aghadi's predictions were overly optimistic and not reflective of ground realities.

As political tensions rise, with exit polls largely favoring the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP's Mahayuti alliance, the first state assembly election since significant party splits loo m large. The official result count is anticipated on November 23, marking a pivotal point in Maharashtra's electoral landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

