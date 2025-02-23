Exit polls show opposition leader Friedrich Merz's conservatives leading in the German election, reports AP.
PTI | Berlin | Updated: 23-02-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 22:35 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
