John Prescott: A Political Bruiser Remembered

John Prescott, former deputy prime minister under Tony Blair, has died at 86 after battling Alzheimer's. Known for his plain-speaking and dedication to social justice, Prescott served as a peace broker in the Labour Party. His work on the Kyoto Protocol was considered his greatest achievement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 16:55 IST
John Prescott, the former deputy prime minister under Tony Blair, passed away at the age of 86 following a battle with Alzheimer's disease, his family announced on Thursday. Prescott was recognized as a candid politician who expertly bridged the gap between Labour's traditional left and its modernizers.

Throughout his career, Prescott was known for his forthright approach, once famously responding to being hit with an egg during a campaign by punching the assailant. His contributions were acknowledged by Tony Blair, who mourned, 'There was no one quite like him in British politics.'

Prescott's legacy includes pivotal involvement in the Labour Party's three consecutive election victories and his role in negotiating the Kyoto Protocol on climate change, lauded by former U.S. Vice President Al Gore. He is survived by his wife Pauline and their two sons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

