Maharashtra Exit Polls: Entertainment or Insight?

Shiv Sena UBT leader Anand Dubey dismissed exit polls in Maharashtra as entertainment, citing past inaccuracies across states. Predictions indicate the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance retaining power. Results on November 23 will confirm the actual outcome following the 62.05% voter turnout in the pivotal assembly election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:13 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena UBT leader Anand Dubey has dismissed exit polls regarding the Maharashtra elections, labeling them as a 'medium of entertainment' due to their history of inaccuracies. Dubey pointed to previous incorrect predictions in states such as Haryana, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, where results deviated significantly from exit poll forecasts.

Most exit polls suggest the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is set to retain power in Maharashtra, while also leading in Jharkhand. Despite airing on Wednesday evening, these polls have been criticized for their entertainment value rather than accuracy. They predict a strong performance by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), but not enough to secure a majority in the 288-member assembly.

Projections from P-MARQ and Chanakya Strategies exit polls indicate varying seat distributions for both major alliances, with none crossing the decisive threshold. The significance of this election lies in it being the first assembly poll post the split within Shiv Sena and NCP, culminating in a voter turnout of 62.05% in Maharashtra. Final results are expected on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

